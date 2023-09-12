Nigerian singer cum politician, Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, and former lawmaker, Ibrahim Obanikoro, have both reacted after the National Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, nullified the victory of Labour Party (LP) Lawmaker, Thaddeus Attah, as Representative of the Eti Osa Federal Constituency of Lagos State.

The Tribunal had nullified Thaddeus Attah’s Election on September 11 and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days.

INEC was also been ordered to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to Attah and conduct elections in all areas where the election wasn’t held on February 25.

Advertisement

Reacting to the judgment, Banky W, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a post via X on Monday night, wrote, “It is possible. Still.”

For his part, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former lawmaker, Ibrahim Obanikoro shared a copy of his campaign poster while soliciting votes.

He wrote on X, “Re-elect Your Neighbour.”