Banky W’s 2009 hitsong, “Strong Thing”, has been remixed by his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The mother of one shared the remix of the song as she expressed how grateful she is to be loved by him.

“Did this as a tribute to my insanely talented husband @bankywellington. Everything you hear was recorded by me, by mouth. It was stressful, but fun.

” I activated the ‘W’ in me that was hidden,” she captioned the video shared via Instagram.

