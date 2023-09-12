The Nigerian Customs Service is forging closer ties with the Nigerian Army to curb cross-border crimes, especially the smuggling of small arms and light weapons.

Acting Comptroller-General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi notes that terrorism across borders has assumed a worrying dimension.

The last 10 years have been challenging for security forces and law enforcement agents fighting cross-border crimes.

Advertisement

The evolving security situation continues to pile pressure on the security agents who are overstretched.

ambient sound.

Smuggling is not only being carried out by ordinary criminals but also terrorists with international affiliations.

Advertisement

To tackle the situation, the Nigeria Customs Service is forging closer ties with the Army.

The partnership will provide a platform for joint operations and exercises, especially along the borders.

It’s unclear when the joint exercises will kick off. But there are indications that the last quarter of the year provides a good period.

Advertisement