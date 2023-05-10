A deadly transborder criminal gang, consisting of four men have been shot dead by security operatives in Anambra State.

The leader of a criminal gang, popularly known as Odumodu was also shot dead.

Odumodu is said to be behind many criminal activities in Imo and Anambra States.

Sources disclosed that the deadly kidnapper, who runs a gang, operates from a camp in Imo State, from where he comes into Anambra to perpetuate criminality.

Press secretary to Anambra State government, Mr Christian Aburime, who hinted of the killing of Odumodu said he was gunned down today by security forces in Anambra State, while on operation.

Advertisement

Aburime in a short text to TVC News reads “The dreaded Odumodu, leader of a criminal gang, operating from Imo state into border towns in Anambra was gunned down by the gallant Anambra security forces, with four others members.

Items found on the hoodlums Include Ak47 and four Pump Actions were recovered from the criminals by the gallant Security Forces.”

Spokesperson for Anambra State Police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga was yet to confirm the incident to our correspondent as at the time of filing this report.

Read Police Reaction Below …

Advertisement

ANAMBRA STATE POLICE COMMAND PRESS BRIEFING BY THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE CP ECHENG ECHENG TODAY 10TH MAY, 2023 AT THE COMMAND HEADQUARTERS, AWKA

JOINT SECURITY FORCES NEUTRALIZE DEADLY GANG OF FIVE, RECOVER TWO ROCKET LAUNCHERS, FOUR AK47 RIFLES FOUR MAGAZINES, ONE PUMP ACTION, LIVE AMMUNITION, AND OTHERS

Good evening gentlemen of the press, you are welcome to another briefing to provide you with an update on achievements recorded by the Command in our fight against crime and criminality. The battle against the insurgents in Anambra State is focused and it will remain sustained until such a time security stability is fully restored in the state. There were some major positive developments today 10/5/2023, following so much credible information to the Police Command from the residents of Anambra, we have identified some of their criminal hideouts/camps. The Police operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad, Akwuzu in the earlier hours of today while in an attempt to rescue two of the kidnapped Victims stormed into a camp at ifite, Ogbunike, Oyi LGA, neutralized two of the armed men, recovered a black Lexus SUV with a lot of security uniforms which comprises of Police and military.

In another development today by 3 pm joint security forces in a village, Akwaihedi, Nnewi south, a border town between Imo and Anambra State accosted a deadly gang of five operating on motorbikes suspected to be members of proscribed Indigenous People of Brafia IPOB and Eastern Security Network ESN, who were en route to Anambra for a planned attack/operation. The operatives engaged the assailants, neutralize five of the gang members, and recovered two rocket launchers, four Ak47 rifles, one automatic pump action, four magazines eight live ammunition, police berets, charms and other incriminating items.

We want to state categorically that the synergy of Police, Military, other security agencies and vigilantes has helped immensely in the tackle and fight against the insurgents in the state. For us today, this is a big positive one that happen to avert a major planned attack in the State. I urge everyone to cue in and continue to support the security agencies and the State government to bring security stability to the state. Kudos to all the security agencies who have been in constant onslaught against these criminal elements in the state.

Advertisement

Thank you

10th May 2023