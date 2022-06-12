Security operatives destroy kidnappers hideouts in Anambra

A joint security task force in Anambra State joint has successfully raided and destroyed the hideouts serving as kidnappers den in Okpuno etiti community in Oba, Idemili South local government area of the state.

The destruction followed Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s directive that all hideouts of kidnappers and other criminal gangs be destroyed as part of his administration’s determination to rid Anambra State of criminality.

The hideout had previously been raided, with several arms such a locally made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, indian hemp, and other incriminating materials recovered, and some persons arrested.

Governor Soludo who commended the exercise appealed to the people to be security cautious at all times and report strangers and criminals operating in their communities to security agencies.

He also stated that the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

