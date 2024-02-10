Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have killed several kidnappers including a kidnap kingpin identified as Musa Wada Magaji at Mpape, Abuja.

The team also destroyed the kidnapper’s camps.

According to the police, the armed bandits engaged operatives in a gun battle that lasted for about 30 minutes, which left many of the bandits injured, while one of the police operatives sustained bullet wounds.

The kidnap kingpin Musa Wada, also kown as Sabo, was said to have mastermind numerous kidnappings for ransom in Mpape and Bwari in the FCT.

Another one in Kagarko, Kaduna; and Nukun Village in Nasarawa State.

His modus operandi involved identifying wealthy targets and mobilizing armed gangs to carry out the kidnapping.

The police authorities advised residents not to relent in providing relevant information to halt activities of the bandits in the FCT.