Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Hadarin Daji has again killed four terrorists in Zamfara state.

They were killed during military coordinated clearance operation in some identified hideouts and camps at Tazame, Mashema, Gandaya, Maje, Doka villages and surrounding Forests near Gandaya village in Bungudu Local Government of the state.

A statement from authorities of operation Hadarin daji said unconfirmed number of the bandits escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

However, fifty seven rustled cattle, Military Camouflage uniforms, sleeping kits and Nine hundred thousand Naira (Cash) were recovered from the terrorists’ enclaves

All the identified terrorists enclaves and makeshift camps were destroyed instantly during the operation

This is coming barely twenty four hours after same troops rescued thirty one kidnap victims from bandits den in Sokoto and several camps were also destroyed.

It is also coming a few days after the chief of Defence staff, General Christopher Musa during an interaction with the National Assembly members accused some correctional service personnel of using their personal bank account for transaction for terrorists in detention.

Some Communities in Zamfara are still experiencing pockets of bandits attack while the highways, especially Funtua-Gusau express way is relatively peaceful following mass deployment of troops on the highway.