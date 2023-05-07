Troops of joint taskforce North West Operation Hadarin Daji has Destroyed bandit hideouts belonging to a notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji in Zamfara

The Troops also rescued Ten kidnap victims during exchange of fire with the bandits which forced many of the terrorists to flee to the bush with possible gunshot wounds

One rocket propel gun bomb, ammunition and military communication gadgets among others items were recovered.

The Successes were recorded when troops of the joint military Operation embarked on a clearance operation in Magarya – Dutsi General area, in northern Zamfara

Bandits hideouts were also discovered and cleared in Keta, Gidan Galadima, Modawa, Mazuma and Sorrounding villages.

Operation Hadarin Daji says it will intensify search and clearance of terrorists in the North West Zone until the region is free from criminals activities.