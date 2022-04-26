Troops Neutralise Two IPOB/ESN in Gun Battle, Recover Weapons in Imo State

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, Nigerian Army(NA) have neutralized two gun men and arrested four other members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in a fierce gun battle along Orlu – Orsu Road on 25 April 2022.

The troops, while on routine patrol made contact with elements of IPOB/ESN around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church. On sighting the patrol team, the criminal elements opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops.

The vigilant troops responded with superior firepower neutralizing two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray.