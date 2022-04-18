Troops kill notorious IPOB/ ESN member in Imo

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday killed a member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network(ESN) at Ihioma Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to a statement issued on Monday, troops’ on routine patrol encountered members of the group who fired sporadically at Banana Junction to enforce the illegal sit at home order on law abiding citizens going about their legitimate businesses.

The IPOB/ESN criminals on sighting the troops, withdrew in a blue Toyota Highlander towards Ihioma Community for reinforcement.

In the fire fight that ensued during the operation, one of the suspects was gunned down, while others fled in disarray.

The statement added that troops are combing the general area in a follow up operations to track down the fleeing dissidents.

The Nigerian army alleges that groups have resorted to cheap propaganda to whip up public sentiments by circulating a doctored video on the social media alleging troops complicity in their mindless atrocities.