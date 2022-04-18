Akeredolu backs wife’s senatorial ambition In Imo

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared support for his wife’s Senatorial ambition.

The governor’s declaration was contained in a statement he personally signed.

Ondo First Lady, Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has shown interest to run for Imo East Senatorial Seat

Recall that the state opposition People’s Democratic Party had on Sunday alleged that the governor was using the state fund to sponsor the wife’s Senatorial ambition in Imo state.

But in a subtle response, Akeredolu, in the statement, said he believed in the mission of the First Lady to emancipate women from the shackles of all forms of oppression.

He described her as a fiercely independent personality who is never afraid to voice her dissent on any issue.