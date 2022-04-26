Ita Enang obtains Akwa Ibom APC Governorship nomination form

A Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang, has obtained the All Progressives Governorship nomination and expression of interest forms for the Akwa Ibom governorship election.

The presidential aide disclosed on his facebook account on Tuesday.

He wrote: “Dear Progressives, Leaders and delegates, I have, at about 9.30 am this morning paid into APC designated Account the sum of N50 million (Fifty Million Naira) being amount for Governorship Nomination form (N40m) and Expression of interest form (10m) to purchase the Party’s Form for AKWA IBOM STATE Governorship Nomination race.

“Praying for HIS GRACE to see us through the entire journey of faith.

With God, and you all, WE MOVE.

Senator ITA ENANG (SIE)

@SenItaEnang

·