Gunmen in the early hours of Monday killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC and two MTN staff in Ngor Okpalla council area of Imo state

Addressing Journalists on the ugly Development in Owerri, the capital of Imo state, the NSCDC State Commandant Matthew Ovye says the slain officers were in their official duty of monitoring critical national assets in the area before the hoodlums ambushed and attacked them.

Advertisement

Ovye who expressed sadness over the killings also says investigations are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Advertisement

POLICE, DSS WARN POLITICIANS AGAINST INCITEMENT OVER ELECTIONS

The Inspector General of Police has lent his voice to the warning by the Department of State Services, DSS, against plans by aggrieved politicians to instigate a breakdown of law and order, in response to the outcome of the elections.

Advertisement

Usman Alkali says any appropriate law enforcement actions would be taken against anyone instigating violence.

A meeting convened by the Inspector General of Police to take a look at the operations of the police during the just concluded elections.

Among those present are Commissioners of Police who took charge of security during the polls.

Advertisement

The Police Chief is mindful of the political fall-out.

But wants aggrieved persons to abide by the law in seeking redress.

Earlier, the Department of State Services issued a warning against any attempt to incite violence and subvert the democratic process.

Advertisement

In the statement, the Spokesman for the Sevice said

“the Service will continue to take necessary measures to checkmate these elements who do not wish the country well.”

In a related action, the DSS said its agents in a joint operation with other security agents arrested a retired Army Officer- Col AU Suleiman.

The DSS alleges that the retired Colonel is part of a 6 man gang of criminals in Kogi State.

Advertisement

But a group has dismissed the claims against the retired Colonel Suleiman, describing him as a revered politician.

The onus of proof is now on the DSS.

Advertisement

GROUP CALLS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ORONSAYE REPORT

A coalition of civil society organisations has called for the immediate implementation of the Steve Orosanye report of 2012.

The group is rising stoutly against the continued creation of agencies by the National Assembly, particularly the recent one seeking to create an Almajiri school in the North.

Advertisement

Over the years in Nigeria, there have been sustained campaigns for cost-cutting measures in governance.

Particularly concerning is the duplication of functions and unhealthy rivalry between and among over 200 agencies created by Acts of the parliament.

In the heat of the agitations, the Jonathan administration set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies under the Chairmanship of Steve Oronsaye.

Advertisement

After some painstaking efforts, the Committee in April, 2012 submitted an 800-page report.

The report recommended the abolition and merger of 102 government agencies and parastatals.

More than ten years after, the Orosanye report remains on the shelf gathering dust.

Advertisement

This coalition says lack of synergy between the National Assembly and the Executive has continually undermined the implementation of the Orosanye report

The ongoing attempt by the House of Representatives to establish the Almajiri School gives the coalition cause for concern.

Ahead of the public hearing, these civil society groups say some agencies have been established to take care of the almajiri

Advertisement

Governance in the face of dwindling economic fortunes may remain a mirage or at best, mere platitudes, going by feelers from the seat of power in Abuja and its corridors across the country.

For some time now,

Following unsuccessful attempts by successive administrations to reduce the number of federal government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as a cost-cutting measure, former President Goodluck Jonathan, 2011, set up the Presidential Committee on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies, under the chairmanship of Steve Oronsaye.

Advertisement

The committee also recommended, among other things, the discontinuation of government funding of professional bodies and councils. The measures were, primarily, free funds for the much-needed capital projects across the country.

Oronsaye’s report was greeted with mixed feelings as the sack was imminent, but many felt that in spite of the implications on agencies and individuals that might be affected by the exercise (if implemented), the civil service would be strengthened and made more productive.

Following the submission of the White Paper on the report in March 2014, an Implementation Committee was set up two months later. Eight years down the lane, the government, rather than reduce, harmonise or merge some agencies as recommended in the report, has gone ahead to establish more agencies.

Advertisement

Ten years on, there has been a lull in the actions toward implementing the recommendations of the report