Gunmen have in the early hours of Monday attacked a correctional service farm settlement Okigwe releasing seven inmates and abducting the officer in charge of the farm.

The gunmen also killed a police inspector in the process.

Confirming the attack in a press release, the Imo State Police Command’s public relations officer Henry Okoye said the police has set up a tactical team to ensure the abducted officer is rescued unhurt.

According to Mr Okoye, the Commissioner of police in the State, Danjuma Aboki who paid an on the spot visit to the correctional facility in Okigwe mandated the operative to collaborate with sister Security Agencies to rescue the officer and rearrest fleeing inmates.

The police called on the public who may have useful information to assist operatives in arresting the hoodlums responsible for the attack.