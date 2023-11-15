President Bola Tinubu has re-assured Nigerians of his administration’s determination to create jobs for unemployed youths across the country through productive skill acquisition.

This was disclosed At the unveiling of the newly created House of Representatives Committee on Polytechnics and Technical Education.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurial Education, Abiola Arogundade, gave the commitment on behalf of her principal.

Advertisement

Also, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen says technical skills development will address unemployment and its attendant challenges in the country.

An International Labour Organisation report says over 75 million Nigerian youths are unemployed.