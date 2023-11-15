International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has initiated talks with Katsina and some other northwestern states on its new program on Gender Fragility, and Value Chain in Northern Nigeria.

This is another effort by the UN body to put women in an advantaged position in farming and to improve their livelihood.

Farmers in the last few years have not found it so easy in parts of the country battling with insecurity and climate change issues.

However, the need to improve the value chain In agricultural production has remained significant, especially now that the demand for food and its preservation is on the increase due to decreased output.

This new program by IFAD is creating a new space in addressing constraints farmers face through inclusive strategy and strengthening the capacity of actors along the chain.

The meeting with the state Government officials is intended to review areas of collaboration between the two and how best the gains will impact farmers in the state.

The team is also slated to meet with women farmers, civil society groups and members of the traditional institutions among others.