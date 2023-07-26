The Federal Government is determined to raise the country’s Gross Domestic Product and significantly reduce unemployment by creating meaningful opportunities for teeming Nigerian youths through cassava.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning Nebeolisa Anako disclosed this assurance in Ibadan.

Nigeria is facing food insecurity but the federal government is making efforts to address it head-on.

The United Nations recently projected that about 25.3 million people in Nigeria would face acute food insecurity during the June to August 2023 lean season.

That is why the Federal Government through the ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning is sensitizing these stakeholders on how it would harness the cassava industry for availability.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, food inflation surged to 24.32 per cent in January 2023 from the 23.75 per cent recorded in December 2022, the highest in the last four years.

Now, the sensitization workshop is aimed at demonstrating the effectiveness of private sector approach in promoting investment in renewable biomass, nutrition as well as improve environmental management.

To the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, it is ready to key into the innovation to nip the menace of youth unemployment and hunger in the bud.

The sensitization workshop with the theme “The new economy for achieving economic, diversification, employment and economic growth is a proactive approach towards ensuring food sustainability through innovation.

