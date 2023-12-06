Stakeholders from the agriculture sector in Kano and Jigawa states have converged to discuss modalities that would promote food production, processing and market linkage.

They converged on Kano in a bid to make inputs for the design of the Value Chain North project.

In recent times, both the government and private sector are shifting their attention to food production.

The idea has continued to be in the forefront of discussions across board for food security to be achieved in the country.

Agriculture stakeholders have also been drawing up strategies and projects to that effect.

In Kano, these experts and smallholder farmers are discussing ways to design a new project tagged Value Chain North (VCN) introduced to reduce poverty, enhance nutrition and better the resilience of the rural population.

Stakeholders here believe there is no better time than now for smallholder farmers to be encouraged through various supports for effective food production, processing and market linkage to be achieved in the country.

The Value Chain North is designed to target 8 northern states of Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Katsina and Yobe.

A total of 456 thousand direct beneficiaries will be targetted, equivalent to 91 thousand households across the states.