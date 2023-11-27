Experts in the agriculture value chain have called for more investment in the sector to ensure food security and drive sustainable development in the polity.

They made the call at the first Annual Socio-Economic Summit of the Jericho Businessmen Club with the theme: Driving Agricultural Transformation in Oyo State through value chain integration for sustainable development.

It is a gathering of stakeholders in the agriculture value chain to generate strategies and actionable ideas for driving agricultural transformation through value chain integration, with a view to making Oyo State the leading agro-industrial hub in Nigeria.

Critical to the success of agribusiness is energy. The minister of Power says his team is working to address the challenges hindering uninterrupted supply.

To make the most of the immense potential in the agriculture sector, experts say there must be value addition, a move from being an agrarian society to industrialization using technology.

These experts are optimistic that agriculture could be a game changer in boosting Nigeria’s earnings and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.