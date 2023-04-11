Some university and Islamic scholars of Ilorin extraction are working out a blueprint to tackle youth unemployment and other social vices among the youth of Ilorin emirate.

This was disclosed at a Ramadan lecture organised by Ilorin Emirate Staff Union, University of Ilorin.

Ilorin, the kwara state capital is reputed for education, especially Arabic and Islamic education.

Inspite of this, the city is not immune to certain economy-induced social vices.

This is because many youths in the city are not gainfully employed.

Advertisement

This has informed the topic of this Ramadan lecture: Contemporary Sociopolitical Issues in Ilorin Emirate: The Islamic Point of View.

Islamic scholars and university scholars of Ilorin extraction populate this hall to to do justice to the topic.

Ustadh Lukman Isalekoto challenges the academic to be the think-tank of Ilorin prosperity for Ilorin.

The need to continued Islamic, western and vocational education as well as communal living among the people of Ilorin is equally emphasized.

The lecture is organised by Ilorin Emirate Staff Association, University of Ilorin.

Advertisement

The association is expected to come up with a communique which will proffer solutions to the socio-economic challenges confronting Ilorin Emirate.

Islamic Scholars advise incoming government on inclusive governance.

A group of Islamic Scholars have advised the incoming administration to adopt a style of governance that will listen to the demands of its citizens and put the will of the people first.

Advertisement

The scholars made the call while speaking at at an annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Muslim Pharmacists Association of Nigeria Association held in Ibadan.

A guest speaker at the event, Umar Al-Farouk who noted that calling for an interim government is not the best way to go, advised the parties who didn’t meet up with the constitutional requirements in the last elections to work together with the winners for the good of the nation.

According to him, in every context, somebody will win and somebody will lose, and if you don’t have a way of coping when you lose, don’t join the race.

He advised that the person who has won the last election should know that the task ahead of him is a great one, saying he should prepare and pray for God’s guidance to lead well

In his words, those who have lost should not spend the next four years pulling down the government but they should work to uplift the people.

Advertisement

President of the Muslim Pharmacists Association of Nigeria Adeyanju Abdulrasaq noted that the event was timely as it seeks to teach those in leadership positions how to be accountable to their followers.

He advised those occupying leadership positions to ensure that the will of their people are respected and resist the urge to be power drunk.

MONARCH URGES AGGRIEVED POLITICIANS TO SEEK REDRESS IN COURT

A first class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede is asking aggrieved politicians to desist from heating up the polity in the aftermath of the last general elections.

He says they should instead allow the Courts to do justice to their cases.

Advertisement

It’s a market day in Isanlu, Isin local government area of kwara state.

The market is by the entrance of the palace.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Olusin of Isanlu Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede drives into his palace exchanging pleasantries with his subjects.

The Olusin of Isanlu Isin is a first class traditional ruler and the permanent chairman of Isin traditional council.

The last general elections may have been won and lost but some of the losers are threatening fire and brimstone.

Advertisement

Olusin believes this is not the right way to go, but asks them to have confidence in the judiciary.

As stated by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during his victory visit to the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulugambari, Oba Atoyebi believes that constitutional roles for traditional rulers will guarantee sustainable peace in their respective domains.

His Chiefs are also in the palace to discus the development of the town.

Chief Samuel Bolarinwa is the Esinkin Isolo of Isanlu Isin.

Above all, they asking that all Nigerians should embrace peace in order to give room for development.

Advertisement