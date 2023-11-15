The Nigerian government has assured it will not relent in implementing the energy transition plan.

The Minister for power gave this assurance at the 2nd German-Nigerian symposium on green hydrogen in Abuja.

Hydrogen, considered as the gas of the future is a natural element which Nigeria has in abundance.

Nigeria is reported to have the largest gas reserve in Africa and the 9th largest worldwide.

As the world campaigns for a clean energy transition, Africa has is seen as having the capacity to export it across the world, with Nigeria positioned as a key player

Green hydrogen, projects is highlighted to have the capacity for sustainable development, it does not only reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint, it also can create job opportunities, promote industrial growth as government officials agree Nigeria needs to develop and produce this important element

These projects will also propel Nigeria towards meeting its SDG