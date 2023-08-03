Obtaining formal education is no longer an assurance of getting a Job in Nigeria.

In fact, there has been a drastic rise in the rate of unemployment among Nigerian graduates.

Data by the national bureau of Statistics shows that in the second quarter of 2020, Nigerians with university first degrees and higher national diplomas accounted for a high number of unemployed people with 40.9 percent, after those with only primary education who accounted for 46.2 per cent of the total unemployed persons.

Meanwhile Nigerians with vocational skills which require little or no formal education had the lowest rate of unemployment at 17.9 percent.

This is why the campaign to promote and supporting Tvet system in Nigeria is now gaining traction.

These educators from Nigeria and Korea are here at this meeting facilitated by UNESCO to validate a project on better education for Africa’s Rise phase III.

The project is aimed at improving national technical and vocational education and training systems by focusing on making TVET more relevant to the needs of the economy, Enhancing the quality of TVET programmes and institutions and Improving the perception of TVET among young people, enterprises and society.

The validation of Better Education for Africa’s Rise” with a focus on TVET is a call to invest in the potential of the youth to cultivate a skilled workforce that will lead Africa’s rise in global arena.