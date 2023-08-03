Stakeholders in Omuo and Ilawe communities in Ekiti East local government have continued demonstrations over the location of a federal college of education.

Addressing a joint press conference attended by monarchs, chiefs and youths across the local government, the Olomuo, Noah Omonigbeyin describe the plan to relocate the federal institution is height of injustice.

He says Omuo Ekiti has been be the one processing the establishment college for over ten years.

Also, Omuo Ekiti youth leader, Ayokunle Fasiku called on president Tinubu and Governor of Ekiti state Oyebanji to urgently wade in to avoid any rancour.

Advertisement

He explained that a bill to establish the institution has been passed by both the 8th and 9th National Assembly and only awaiting presidential assent.