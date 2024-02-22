The Lagos State Government says it decided to relocate the popular Computer Village in Ikeja to Katangua in Abule-Egba area because its current location is strictly a residential area.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this during an assessment visit to the market.

The assessment was conducted by the Lagos State Building Control Agency, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other pertinent government bodies responsible for emergency affairs.\

Babatunde said by law, Ikeja Computer Village is a residential area, adding that the plan to relocate the village to Katangua was initially delayed due to some reasons.

But, the issues were being addressed and shortly the occupants of the residential area within the computer village would be relocated and settled in Katangua.