The Nigeria Police have reacted to reports on the planned demolition of the Police Officers Wives Association Complex located at Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos State.The Police authority say there’s no going back on the planned demolition as it’s in good faith.

A statement signed by the Force Police Public Relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, says the demolition is to enable the Force commence immediate construction of a modern shopping complex.

According to him, having sought professional advice, the structure constitutes a looming environmental hazard, as the site is prone to flood, and may be susceptible to sudden collapse, hence the need for immediate landscaping and reconstruction.

He said while the demolition and reconstruction will be in phases, necessary steps have been taken to temporarily accommodate occupants within the same complex while the reconstruction lasts.

He however called on Nigerians to disregard what he described as frivolous claims, unsubstantiated protests, and media blackmail.