Traders at Police officers wives association Complex, Computer Village in Ikeja has raised alarm over planned demolition of the Complex.

The Police Officers wives Association Complex has over seven hundred Shops, and their representatives say events in recent times indicate that all is not well in the market.

They are worried about plans to demolish their structures.

The affected traders claim they have never defaulted in paying their rent.

But were they served notice and do they suspect foul play by the owners of the Complex.

They refused to name those behind the planned demolition but rather want the Police authority to investigate their claims and ensure the developer is called to order.