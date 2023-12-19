Pharmacists Council of Nigeria has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State for constructing a Coordinated Wholesale Centre for Pharmaceutical and Allied Products in the State.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Pharm. Ibrahim Baba Shehu Ahmed, gave the commendation while briefing Journalists shortly after a stakeholders meeting held in Awka.

The Registral said the Centre, if fully constructed and equipped in line with the PCN guidelines, will curb the menace of fake drugs distribution in Anambra and the South East region at large.