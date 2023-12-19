The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs organised a road walk to sensitise Nigerian youths on regular migration in commemoration of the 2023 International Migrants day.

Walk, Music, dance, acrobatic display and sharing of fliers

All to put the spotlight on the importance of International Migrants day and most importantly to sound a strong warning against irregular migration.

This awareness walk is also to highlight the strategic role Migrants play in the society.

Also to commemorate the day, the Chief of Mission of the UN Migration agency emphasises its commitment to fostering regular pathways, promoting Migrants rights and addressing challenges they face.

The agency also says it identified and supported about 682 victims of trafficking in 2023.

Just as the sensitization aims to achieve, IOM believes collective actions and collaboration will create a better tomorrow for all.