The British Council says it has made efforts to build a robust relationship between the public and police in Adamawa State in the last five years through its Conflict management Programme.

The Programme has led to a reduction in police brutality from 46.8% to 11.9% percent in some communities in the state.

The British Council’s MCN programme, is a post insurgency intervention programme implemented in Adamawa and funded by the European Union.

It has helped communities ravaged by the insurgency to survive the threat posed by conflict through mediation and dialogues.

Traditional institutions, state and federal governments have made impactive contributions to the success so far recorded by the programme in the last five years.

The implementation of the programme in the eleven selected local governments of the state explained what they were able to achieve in restoring peace and stability.

They also spoke extensively on how they resolved herder and farmer conflicts as well as how they built trust between police and the public with the assistance of community leaders.

National Programme Manager Managing Conflict in Nigeria, Muhammad Tabiu (SAN), at the ceremony, spoke on how best the government, could ease the opposition and reintegrate repentant Boko Haram elements, under the government’s amnesty programme.

He disclosed that resistance to governance has reduced in Adamawa state, because of the intervention programme.

He advised that the structures should be created to entail collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders towards re-integration of repentant Boko elements into the community.

Various partners who helped the implementation of the projects that cuts across the traditional institutions, security agencies, civil society organisations (local and international), attended the close out ceremony.

The close out event also served as Impact Assessment Report presentation in Adamawa.

IGP ORDERS POSTING/REDEPLOYMENT OF DIGs, AIGs, CPs TO VARIOUS DEPARTMENTS, COMMANDS, FORMATIONS

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting/redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to Departments, Commands, and Formations in line with his manpower development policy of placing round pegs in round holes.

DIG Danmallam Mohammed, has been redeployed to the Department of Finance and Administration while the following Assistant Inspectors-General of Police have been posted to take up the duties and responsibilities of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police in charge of the following Departments of the Force as indicated against their names; to DIG Department of Training and Development – AIG Hafiz M. Inuwa, mni; to DIG Department of Research and Planning – AIG Aji A. Janga, mni; to DIG Department of Operations – AIG Adeleke A. Bode, mni. AIG Habu Sani Ahmadu has been posted as Force Secretary while AIG Shuaya’u Lafia Abdulyari assumes office as the AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Similarly, the following Senior Police Officers have been posted to also take up the duties and responsibilities of the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in charge of Zonal Police Commands as indicated against their names –

i. AIG Police Mobile Force – CP Matthew Akinyosola, mni

ii. AIG Zone 6 Calabar – CP Jonathan Towuru, mni

iii. AIG Zone 2 Lagos – CP Sylvester A. Alabi, fdc

iv. AIG Zone 11 Osogbo – CP Akande Sikiru Kayode

v. AIG Zone 17 Akure – CP Abimbola Adebola Shokoya

In line with the IGP’s mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of state commands, the Police Boss has equally ordered the provisional posting of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands indicated below pending the approval of the Police Service Commission;

i. CP Adamawa State – CP Adebola A. Hamzat, fdc

ii. CP Ogun State – CP Emeka Frank Mba, mni

iii. CP Taraba State – CP Suleiman A. Yusuf, mni

iv. CP Lagos State – CP Idowu Owohunwa

v. CP Ebonyi State – CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye

The IGP has therefore charged the newly posted officers to hit the ground running to ensure the mission, vision, and policy statements of his administration are effectively complied with in the areas of crime-fighting, public cooperation, and safety. He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

The posting is with immediate effect.

