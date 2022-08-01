FG bans importation of SIM cards as Lagos plant begins operation

The Federal government has banned the importation of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards into the country.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami disclosed this on Monday in Lagos.

He spoke at the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo (NTICE) organized by the Nigeria Office for Developing Indigenous Telecoms Sector (NOTICE) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The minister said Africa’s biggest country should not be importing things that could be produced within.

“Let me make it clear that the federal government will no longer tolerate the importation of sim cards. We are now producing them in Nigeria.

“We aim to increase indigenous content in the ICT sector so that by 2025, we will be self-reliant by at least 80 percent”, the minister noted.