Delta govt introduces entrepreneurship programme for undergraduates

The Delta state government is bolstering its successful job creation scheme, which aims to help undergraduates improve their business potentials by providing those with entrepreneurial ideas with the necessary skills to manage and grow their businesses.

The state government is doing this through its newly introduced Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Programme, which is open to students from all state-owned higher education institutions, as it graduates its first class from BootCamp.

A set of 143 individuals were chosen after painstakingly sorting through more than 13,000 applications from students at the nine state-owned tertiary institutions. They are attending the NYSC Permanent Orientation for a bootcamp to advance their knowledge, promote idea exchange, and foster networking.

This innovative project is intended to address the lack of entrepreneurial development in the curricula of tertiary institutions across the nation, which will further aid in job creation, according to the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Beyond the bootcamp, The Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Programme has a robust package for these students to ensure they become successful

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has continued to demonstrate top priority for solving the huge unemployment challenge through entrepreneurship development of young people with several programmes in the state that have engaged close to one hundred and thirty thousand people in the state