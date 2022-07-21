FG may restrict use, distribution of motorcycles

The federal government says it is considering placing restrictions on the use and distribution of motorcycles in the country as parts of efforts toward fighting insecurity.

This is part of the issues being debated at the ongoing National security meeting holding inside the council chamber in Abuja.

Advertisement

The meeting is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari with the Chief of Staff, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police in attendance.

Advertisement

Advertisement