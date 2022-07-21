NEDC donates medical equipment, logistics to three hospitals in Borno

The North Development Commission, NEDC has presented medical equipment and other logistics to three healthcare institutions in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

The commission will continue to bring succor to victims of the 12 year Boko Haram Insurgency as part of its core mandate of bringing development to the region.

Managing Director, Mohammed Goni Alkali stated this while presenting the equipment to the three healthcare institutions in Maiduguri.

Over the years, the NEDC has taken on the responsibility of easing the suffering of those who have survived the 12-year insurgency in the area.

The commission’s top priority continues to be the provision of supplies for relief efforts, shelter, and livelihood support. This is with the provision of medical equipment and other logistics to 7 Division Military hospital Maimalari Cantonment, University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital and the Federal Neuropsychiatric hospital.

The donation is expected to enhance the working performance of the hospitals.

The NEDC also provided a check for $48 million to support a cancer research project at the citadel of learning, enabling the establishment of a Center for the Study of Violence and Extremism at the University of Maiduguri.