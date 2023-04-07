Canadian Government has donated medical equipment worth over 7.3 million dollars to the Osun State Government.

Receiving the equipment, the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke promised collaboration with both local and international charitable organizations to improve the state heath sector.

The medical equipments include Ambulance stretchers, crutches, hospital beds, oxygen among others and are to be distributed to the state Hospital in Ila, Boluwaduro, Oke-Ila and Ede.

It is the second time Osun State will be benefitting from the medical equipments just like Kebbi, Imo, niger , Ogun and some Niger-delta States.

The facilitator, Shola Agboola believes the equipment will have positive impact on the health of the people.

The State Governor promised to provide enabling environment for groups and individuals ready to support the State.

To the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Nigerians must learn to remember their source.

He calls for judicious use of the medio equipments.

Since the project started about ten years ago, Nigeria has benefitting from medical equipment worth 250 million naira from the government of Canada.

EMERGENCY CARE – NEDC TRAINS DOCTORS AND NURSES

The North East Development Commission (NEDC,) has commenced training of Doctors and Nurses in Taraba State on Basic Emergency Care.

Participants were drawn from tertiary health facilities and are expected to step down the training to other emergency health workers at secondary and primary health facilities in the state.

Emergency situations are a regular occurrence in the North East region due to the activities of the insurgents, natural disasters and communal conflicts in the region.

Lives that could have been saved are usually lost to lack of skilled health workers during emergencies at the primary and secondary health facilities around the people.

Worried by this ugly trend, the North East Development Commission is collaborated with some development partners.

In this hall are Doctors and Nurses from tertiary health facilities in Taraba State selected to be equipped with emergency response skills.

In her address, the Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, acknowledged the imprints of the NEDC on health interventions in the North East, and lauded the Commission for adding Emergency Response training for health workers to its list.

Taraba state coordinator of the NEDC as well as the Federal Ministry of Health promised to sustain their partnership with the state government and relevant agencies to ensure more health workers across the state benefit from the exercise.

Participants also expressed willingness to step down the skills acquired to other health workers in their various facilities after the exercise.

At the end of this training, it is expected that more lives will be saved and gap in emergency response at secondary and primary health facilities would have been bridged in order to reduce pressure on tertiary health centres.