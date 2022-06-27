NEDC donates relief materials to victims of insurgency in Borno

The North East Development Commission, NEDC has presented ten thousand bags of assorted food and non food items to repentant Boko Haram and other victims of insurgency to fast track their resettlement process.

The relief materials supplied, according to the Commission’s Managing Director Mohammed Goni Akali, are to support the state government’s ongoing relocation efforts.

He stated that the Commission obtained the food products from Maiduguri flower mills in an effort to revitalize the region’s faltering industry.

10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 10,000 bags of maize grids, 4,000 cartons of spaghetti, 4,000 liters of cooking oil, 5,000 blankets, and 5,000 plastic mats were among items presented to the State Emergency Management Agency.