The victims support fund has donated some relief items, mostly food, toiletries, and writing materials, to the victims of the recent attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi council areas of Plateau State.

Support has continued to come the way of victims of recent attacks across affected communities in Plateau State.

The victim support fund group has brought these relief items to help cushion and improve the livelihood of the displaced victims.

Foodstuffs, toiletries, and writing materials were handed over to the state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on behalf of the affected persons.

The items will be a relief to the IDPS who are currently facing tough times.

The group also handed over a borehole water project to a community that lacks access to water in the Barkin Ladi Council area of the state.