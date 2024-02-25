The Senate’s Ad – hoc committee on Constitution Review has set a target to complete the Constitution Review exercise.

The Committee also says it will work in synergy with other relevant groups and stakeholders while deepening Consultations and being guided by laws and rules of legislative business.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Barau Jibrin disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the Committee emphasizing the committee’s duties which will involve proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

Senator Barau Jibrin understands the enormity of the task of reviewing the constitution, but he has also set a 24 months target to get the job done.

He leads a 37 member committee that will perform one of the most delicate assignments to ensure the views and opinions of everyone is allowed and considered.

The deputy president of the Senate strongly believes this time around, the outcome of the process will be different.

Advertisement

Already, Issues of state creation, state police, artificial intelligence and other relevant contentious matters are likely to be the most dominant topics of discussion as the committee sets out to make history.

Members of this committee are also lawmakers with vast experiences who have also previously participated in several attempts to review the constitution.

The Chairman also reemphasized that the Committee does not intend to rewrite the constitution but will ensure that the committee consults widely with all stakeholders to ensure that bills passed by the National Assembly will be approved by the State Houses of Assembly and assented to by Mr. President.