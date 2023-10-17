The North East Development Commission has donated an ambulance to Marama General Hospital in Hawul Local Government council of Borno state.

While handing over the ambulance and a sum of 2 million naira to the management of the hospital, Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Alkali has notes that the Commission will continue to embark on Demand -Driven aspect interventions to carter the needs and aspirations of survivors of the 13 year conflict.

Management of the hospital appreciates the gesture and promised to utilize the ambulance to provide quality healthcare services to the people.