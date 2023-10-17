The Nembe Unity bridge is the Venue for the peace and Unity rally organized by the Nembe Women for Good Governance to ensure a violent free election during the forthcoming Gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa State.

The occasion supported by the Wife of the APC Governorship Candidate, Mrs. Alayingi Sylva is attended by Women groups and Chiefs across the sister communities of Opu Nembe and Ogolomabiri.

The concerns raised over the recently resolved crisis are put to bed by the women as both communities expressed support for the Sylva/Maciver ticket ahead of the governorship election.

Although Nembe has been designated by many as a flash point for election violence, the unity showcased by the natives tells a different story as the people prepare for the November 11th Governorship election.