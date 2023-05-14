The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter says its readiness to participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state.

The party hinged its decision to be on the ballot on December 16, 2023 was hinged on the inefficiencies that now abound in 18 local government areas of the state.

The state party Chairman of the party, Fatai Adams at a news conference in Akure said PDP will be fielding true community persons who are knowledgeable about local issues at the grassroots level.

Adams emphasised that the local government, which is the state’s third level of administration, has been paralysed.

The party also appealed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to ensure fairness among all parties that will be participating in the polls.

