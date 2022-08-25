2023: EFCC urges political parties to ensure free, fair polls

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa has charged political parties in the country to ensure that the 2023 general election is free and fair.

The EFCC chairman made the appeal at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, when he received a delegation from the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, led by its Chairman, Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani.

Bawa who spoke through the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. George Ekpungu, noted that the visit underscores the importance which the EFCC and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians attach to political parties, especially as the 2023 general election approaches.

He said “We need political parties to work in ensuring that the forthcoming general election is free, fair and credible.

Bawa advised the political parties to strengthen their internal democracy, shun godfatherism and ensure that the process of leadership selection is credible.

He assured the Council that the Commission was open to collaboration to improve the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process by discouraging vote trading and other financial malpractices.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria, Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said they were at the Commission to pledge their support and register their readiness to partner with the EFCC in the fight against all forms of economic and financial crimes, especially electoral malpractices like vote buying and selling.

“We should identify with you because as managers of political parties, we know that without having a stable economy, we can’t have a stable democracy that will meet the yearnings of the populace.

“Your role as the watchdog over the economy of the country is germane to the survival of the country, because without the economy performing well, there is no way the nation can progress in terms of economic, social and political advancement,” he said.