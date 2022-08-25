APC groups rally support for Bola Tinubu ahead 2023

As campaign preparations heat up, various factions within the All Progressives Congress have pledged their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their goal is to ensure grassroots engagement in order to achieve greater inclusion, a broader reach, better representation, and more strategic engagements.

Support Groups are the major selling platforms for party candidates during the campaign process.

Their activities also help strengthen political parties especially during elections.

Since the primary election of the APC, and the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, support groups in their numbers have continued to sell his candidacy.

They have accomplished this by promoting his governance ideals and projecting his ability to address the country’s current challenges.

At the unveiling of the progressive forum, Spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, attributed the survival of Nigeria’s current multiparty democracy to the tenacity and integrity of presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The goal of support groups’ is to bring about the establishment of the Progressives Institute.

An institute they say would focus on developing leaders and the inculcation of the progressive ideals and ideology in future leaders.