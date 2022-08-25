DIA accredits 13 foreign defence attaches, advisers

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has accredited 13 Foreign Defence Advisers and Attaches posted to Nigeria by their respective nations.

Advertisement

This means foreign military attachès and advisers can now operate fully in Nigeria.

The Defence Attachés and Advisers are tasked with representing their home countries in defence and military related matters in the host countries where they are posted to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are expected to keep to the rules while carrying out their assignment in the country.

Advertisement

Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Samuel Adebayo, while congratulating them said the agency looked forward to a mutually rewarding engagement with them.

He stated that the DIA remained the link between the Nigerian government and its agencies, institutions, ministries, and departments for defense attaches and advisers.

Advertisement

Major Adebayo reiterated that all written communications from attaches on official matters were expected to go through the DIA to facilitate further action, as needed.

He added that the Nigerian government through the armed forces and other security agencies would leave no stone unturned to improve the security situation in the country, in spite of numerous challenges.

Advertisement

The Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said the accreditation marked the final phase in the procedures for foreign defence attachés and advisers posted to Nigeria.

The 13 attachés and advisers are from Brazil, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Russia, Senegal, United Kingdom, United States and Zambia, according Buba.

Advertisement

According to Col. Romi Lega, India’s Defence Adviser, Nigeria and India have long-standing diplomatic relations, as India was the first to establish an embassy in Nigeria even before independence in 1960.