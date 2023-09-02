The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has received 27 accredited Defence Attachés and Advisers (DA) to Nigeria at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The Attachés and Advisers were led by Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, for a first-of-its-kind Interactive session with the Chief of Army Staff.

While addressing the Attachés, General Lagbaja praised the collaboration that exists between the Nigerian Army (NA) and the Armies of the many Nations represented by the Defence Attachés in areas including as training, operations, defense procurement, and information sharing, among others.

He assured them of a more conducive atmosphere for further interactions and sharing of ideas and experiences towards sustaining the existing bilateral relations between the Nigerian Army and their countries.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye said that “the interaction with the Army Chief would provide them the opportunity to present areas of challenges.”

Colonel Legha Romi, India’s Defence Attaché, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the event and expressed optimism for improved ties between the countries on behalf of the DAs.

The Defence Advisers and Attachés forum had in attendance representatives of India, the UK, France, Germany, Angola, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, China, Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Iran, Mali, Niger Republic, Italy, Senegal, Seria Leon, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Turkey, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.