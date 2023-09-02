Investigations by civil society investigators into allegations of financial impropriety against the Director General of the National Pension Commission Aisha Dahiru-Umar has absolved her of any wrong doing.

The investigations followed allegations by the Centre for Public Accountability that the PenCoM DG received several ambiguous payments for different foreign trips, amongst other accusations.

The Centre for Public Accountability earlier this year made public allegations that the Director General of the National Pensions Commission had misappropriated funds valued at billions of dollars for several foreign trips.

Following these accusations, a group of civil society organisations carried out investigations to ascertain if the allegations were indeed true.

The group claims the investigations carried out by a pool of experts who assessed the claims by the Center for Public Accountability, came to the conclusion that the accusations were false.

The group accuses those who made the report public of utilising documents that were hurriedly cooked up by those with sinister and malicious intentions.

The Center for Public Accountability had earlier this year sought that the Director General of the National Pension Commission be probed by anti graft agencies on various allegations of financial misappropriation.

The body alleged that she misappropriated funds to the tune of over $1.8m and N4.9m for estacode and airfare for different foreign trips as well as receiving over $259m as travel allowance for the trips in 2019 and 2020 .