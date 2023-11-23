The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called for the immediate investigation of alleged misconduct by some men of the Correctional Service.

The Minister stated this in a statement released on Wednesday, while reacting to comments by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, when he appeared before members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

According to the CDS, some personnel of the correctional service connived with inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups.

The Minister, in his reaction, condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service to investigate the disturbing allegation.

The statement reads: “The Minister has called for a speedy investigation into the matter, noting that any officer culpable or complicit of sabotaging the Nigerian Correctional Facility, and by extension the security of the country, shall face the full wrath of the law.

“The Minister also wishes to inform the public that actions are underway to reform the correctional service to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR).

“The era of talks but no action is over. The Renewed Hope administration will not entertain breach from any officer. We have the interest of the state to protect, and it is above anyone’s interest.”