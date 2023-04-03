Minister of foreign affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, says humility in diplomacy achieves tangible results in international affairs than bullying.

The foreign affairs minister stated this in Abuja during the launch of the book, ‘Humility in Diplomacy’ authored by the Chief of Protocol, in the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bello Kazaure.

The Minster noted that humility when applied to the implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy, the country tends to achieve more results.

Mr Onyeama stated that this is at variance with the call in some quarters for Nigeria to “throw its weight around.”

According to him, humility does not connote weakness but rather shows the strength of the country.

Mr. Onyeama commended Ambassador Kazaure for the book title which he described as a departure from the everyday perception of bullying in diplomacy.

“I really like the title which is humility in diplomacy and I think this is very important for a country like Nigeria.

“Very often, over the past seven years, we hear scholars and others in international relations and foreign affairs writing about what the ministry should and should not be doing, as well as what the diplomats should and should not be doing.

“They expect us as a big country to be banging the tables hard and throwing our weight around.

“Humility in diplomacy is very apt, especially in the context of a lot of what is happening globally. Yes, you might be big, but ultimately, humility is very important.

“And humility does not denote weakness, but rather a strength, especially in the context of diplomacy where you are trying to achieve your national interest.

“You very often find that humility can actually help you to be more successful and achieve those interests rather than throwing your weight around, being a bully and being extravagantly proud.

“So, I think it is a very apt title and it also represents the individual.

“It is an excellent read and also an important tool for generations to come and history.

“And it is a testament to a very important period in the life of not just the author and the country but also where the world is at this particular period and to development during this period,” according to Onyeama.

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, said it was a known fact that diplomacy had helped to create an international order conducive to a non-violent approach to the resolution of disputes.

Gambari, who was represented by Ambassador Janet Olisa, Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, added that diplomacy has also fostered greater cooperation among state and non-state actors for sustainable peace and security.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari described the author as a disciplined and dedicated diplomat whose career touched many aspects of the Foreign Service.

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero urged career diplomats still in the civil service to document their lives and times experiences while still in service and not to wait until they retire.

He described the book as a hallmark in the history of foreign affairs.

The reviewer of the book and former Director General Nigeria Institute for International Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinterewa who was represented explained that the book would serve as reference material for diplomats.

The author of the book and Chief of Protocol Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Bello Kazaure expressed the hope that the book would contribute to the body of knowledge for upcoming diplomats.

Ambassador Kazaure expressed appreciation to all the dignitaries for their commendations and said that he was inspired by his experiences and the need to contribute to the development and improvement of the Nigerian Foreign Service.

“When I joined foreign service, I noticed it is a profession that connects the world and I am opportune to move around. I travelled all over the world.

“In the course of my work, I noticed that humility is key to succeeding if you want to become a diplomat and so I came up with the idea of putting my experiences both at home and abroad in a book.

“This is to enable me to pass the message to the younger ones and those interested in becoming diplomats,” Kazaure said.

The 257-page book captures the life and times of Ambassador Bello Kazaure.