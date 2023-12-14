A planned US-backed international task force to safeguard ships in the Red Sea would encounter “extraordinary problems,” Iran’s Minister of Defense, Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on Thursday.

According to the report, Ashtiani made these remarks in response to the United States’ announcement last week that it was in negotiations with other nations to form a task force in response to a wave of attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis, who are supported by Iran in Yemen.

However, Ashtiani did not specify what measures Iran was prepared to take in response to the setting up of a US-backed Red Sea task force.

Although he withheld any information, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed reporters last week that Washington was in discussions with “other countries” about creating a “maritime task force to ensure safe passage of ships in the Red Sea.”

The Houthis of Yemen, who support Iran, have entered the Israel-Hamas battle by shooting missiles and drones at Israel from almost a thousand miles away from their capital, Sanaa, and assaulting ships in important commercial routes.

According to the report, the French and American fleets have increased their presence in the Red Sea to shield ships from the possibility of being taken over or attacked by the Houthis.