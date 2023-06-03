A motor boat that caught fire on Sunday off the shore of Egypt’s Red Sea has left three British tourists missing.

Authorities said that 26 additional individuals, including 12 Britons, were rescued from the Hurricane boat off the coast of Marsa Alam.

The survivors, along with 12 Egyptian crew members and guides, were transported to safety in the nearby diving resort of Marsa Shagra, which is located about 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of Marsa Alam.

Authorities added that initial reports suggested the fire, at 06:30 local time, was down to an electrical fault.

The boat had been on a dive cruise and had left Port Ghalib on 6 June and been due to return on Sunday.

لحظة اندلاع حريق هائل بمركب سياحي في مدينة مرسى علم pic.twitter.com/xqvDMLzPE8 — شبكة رصد (@RassdNewsN) June 11, 2023

The boat’s operator, Tornado Marine Fleet, said 15 British passengers had been on board along with 12 crew members and two guides – a different figure to that given earlier by the local authority, the Red Sea Governorate.

The local authority said initial examinations had found an electrical short circuit in the engine room, while the public prosecution office had begun an investigation.

All of those who had been rescued were said to be well. The Hurricane is one of several operated by Tornado Marine Fleet.

A spokesman said the fire happened while crew were doing the diving briefing at Elphinstone Reef – a diving destination known for its wealth of marine life including colourful corals and sharks.

Scuba Travel, which chartered the boat, said the group on board had been on a seven-day tour and the company was working with the local authorities and specialist advisers.

The Red Sea is a popular resort for diving trips.

Britain’s Foreign Office said it was in contact with local authorities about the incident and supporting nationals involved.