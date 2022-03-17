Fire fighters avert disaster as gas truck catches fire in Lagos

The Lagos Fire and Rescue Service says it has successfully put out a 20,000 cubic feet Gas Truck that caught flame while on motion along MKO Abiola Way inward Ijora, Apapa, Lagos

According to a statement by its director, Adeseye Margret, the incident was contained by the combined efforts of the State and Federal Fire Service.

The statement added that there’s no record of injury or death as the Firemen mitigated the emergency situation from leading to a secondary incident that may have resulted in disaster.

As at the time of filing this report, efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remains of the truck.